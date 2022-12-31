Troops of 172 Bn BSF seized cosmetics items worth Rs 8.5 Lakhs from the International Border of East Jaintia hills.

On the other hand, 110 Bn under BSF Meghalaya rescued 31 buffaloes brutally crammed in trucks at the International Border of East Khasi Hills. These buffaloes were brought there for further smuggling to Bangladesh.

BSF acting on specific tip-off confiscated buffalo-laden trucks on Ichamati- Shella road close to International Boundary.

Buffaloes were found crammed inside 02 trucks and tethered mercilessly in a pathetic condition. On seeing BSF approaching, both the drivers ran into the forest leaving these trucks behind.

Also Read: Meghalaya: BSF dog deployed on Bangladesh border gets pregnant, court of inquiry ordered

It is to be mentioned here that the Border Security Force has intensified its vigil on vulnerable routes/patches and dominated the sensitive areas by deploying additional manpower and surveillance gadgets. BSF Meghalaya has rescued 3308 cattle this year from the clutches of smugglers.

Earlier on December 30, the Border Security Force (BSF) ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain as how one of its sniffer dogs deployed at a Border Outpost (BOB) on the Bangladesh border in Shillong, gave birth to three pups.

The court of inquiry has been ordered following the rules of BSF which states that a BSF dog is not supposed to get pregnant in a high-security zone and under the constant vigil and protection of its handlers.

The rules further say that the canines are permitted to breed only on the advice and under the supervision of the veterinary wing of the force.

''In compliance with station headquarters, BSF Shillong, Ajeet Singh, Deputy Commandant, is hereby detailed to conduct a Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) to investigate the circumstances under which dog Lalcy (Female) of 43 Bn delivered three pups at BOP Baghmara on December 5, 2022, at around 10 AM,'' the order read.