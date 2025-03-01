The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya conducted a series of well-coordinated operations, which led to the personnel foiling multiple smuggling attempts along the international border and seizing contraband items worth over Rs 61 lakhs.

Launching a joint operation with Meghalaya police, alert troops of the 144 Battalion intercepted a major smuggling attempt in South Garo Hills, seizing miscellaneous contraband worth more than Rs 41 lakhs.

Additionally, in another swift operation, 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a significant cache of smuggled goods worth more than Rs 20 lakhs near the West Jaintia Hills border.

The items, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh, were cleverly concealed in dense jungle areas near the International border of West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills districts.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, BSF Meghalaya personnel conducted these strategic operations, successfully preventing the unlawful movement of goods across the border.

BSF Meghalaya remains steadfast in its mission to secure the international border and combat trans-border crimes such as smuggling, infiltration, and other illicit activities.

The force continues to maintain high vigilance and operational readiness, ensuring the safety and security of the region.