The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya seized illegal cough syrup bottles and other contraband items worth over Rs 7.20 lakh, on January 18, along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 172 Battalion BSF troops seized 500 illegal cough syrup bottles. Other items were also seized.

The troops have been ensuring steadfast operations across the border regions aiming to thwart trans-border smuggling bids and illegal trade.

Earlier, the BSF personnel apprehended an Indian national in possession of a significant cache of foreign currency near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific input, the BSF personnel, on January 15, launched an operation following which they apprehended the individual who was found with 3,66,850 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and Rs 1,15,510 in Indian currency.

The arrest was made as part of BSF’s ongoing operations to safeguard the border and curb illegal activities.