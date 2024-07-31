Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 193 Battalion in Meghalaya, intercepted and seized 19 wooden boats in the Jadukata river near Ghumaghat.

As per a statement by the BSF, the boats belonged to Bangladeshi smugglers who were attempting to cross into the Indian territory to collect stone boulders and sand.

The boats were taken into custody and handed over to the Customs office in Dangar.

Sneaking of Bangladeshi miscreants into the Indian territory has become a common phenomenon regarding which the BSF had also lodged a complaint with the BGB over illegal activities.

Earlier, on July 29, a battalion commandant-level meeting was held between the BSF and BGB to discuss issues related to enhancing border domination and vigilance, seeking to maintain peace and tranquility along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Additionally, simultaneous patrolling systems were coordinated, especially in vulnerable areas.