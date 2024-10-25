Border Security Force personnel seized cattle and garlic worth Rs 6 lakhs and apprehended three smugglers near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 193rd Battalion intercepted a Maruti Alto carrying four cattle headed towards Bangladesh. The driver was arrested and the vehicle, along with the livestock, was handed over to Dangar police.

In a separate operation, the 110th Battalion stopped a Bolero pickup truck loaded with garlic near the international boundary.

Two suspects were detained after failing to produce valid documentation for the cargo. The vehicle and contraband were transferred to customs officials for investigation.