Meghalaya BSF thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on September 17. The operations resulted in the seizure of cattle and contraband items valued at over Rs 16 lakhs.

Based on specific intelligence, BSF personnel from the 193 Battalion intercepted a large shipment of food items and contraband goods in the East Khasi Hills district. The seized items were promptly handed over to customs officials for further legal proceedings.

Simultaneously, troops from the 4th BSF Battalion rescued 12 buffaloes near Border Outpost Hawaitila, preventing their illegal transport into Bangladesh. This intervention disrupted a potentially lucrative cattle smuggling operation.

In a separate incident, the 200 BSF Battalion intercepted a substantial quantity of clothing items destined for Bangladesh.