Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, in a major crackdown on cross-border smuggling activities, thwarted two separate smuggling attempts on June 14.

The operations resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of medicines, mobile phone displays, and sugar, collectively valued at over Rs 77 lakh.

The seized goods were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the international border. The BSF personnel, deployed along the border, demonstrated their vigilance and swift action to disrupt the illegal activities.