Meghalaya BSF seizes goods worth Rs 77 lakh along Bangladesh border
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized goods worth Rs 77 lakh along the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The operation saw the interception of medicines, mobile phone displays, and sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
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Meghalaya BSF seizes goods worth Rs 77 lakh along Bangladesh border
Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, in a major crackdown on cross-border smuggling activities, thwarted two separate smuggling attempts on June 14.
The operations resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of medicines, mobile phone displays, and sugar, collectively valued at over Rs 77 lakh.
The seized goods were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the international border. The BSF personnel, deployed along the border, demonstrated their vigilance and swift action to disrupt the illegal activities.
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