Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted a major cosmetics smuggling operation at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on October 25, recovering 12 cartons of Skin Shine ointment valued at Rs 12 lakh.

Acting on intelligence inputs, troops from the 4th Battalion BSF discovered the contraband hidden in a dense jungle near the international boundary. Officials believe the cosmetics were meant to be trafficked into Bangladesh.

The seized goods have been transferred to customs authorities in Pynursla for further investigation.

Earlier on October 24, BSF personnel seized cattle and garlic worth Rs 6 lakhs and apprehended three smugglers in East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 193rd Battalion intercepted a Maruti Alto carrying four cattle headed towards Bangladesh. The driver was arrested and the vehicle, along with the livestock, was handed over to Dangar police