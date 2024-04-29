To combat illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier, in collaboration with local police, intercepted a substantial quantity of sugar in a recent joint operation. This successful seizure was announced in a press release from the HQs Meghalaya Frontier BSF Shillong on Monday.

According to the press release, troops from the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, along with Meghalaya Police, conducted the operation in the bordering area of South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team, comprising personnel from the 200 Bn BSF, swooped in near the Indo-Bangladesh border, uncovering 42,300 kilograms of sugar valued at over Rs 16 lakh.

The contraband sugar was discovered concealed in an abandoned house situated close to the international border. Following the operation, the seized sugar bags were promptly handed over to the Rongra police station for further legal proceedings.

In a separate incident, personnel from the 193 Bn BSF, known as Seema Praharis, intercepted a consignment of clothing items, predominantly sarees, with a value exceeding Rs 3 lakh. The illegal shipment was intercepted en route to Bangladesh from the International border of East Khasi hills, Meghalaya, as per the press release.