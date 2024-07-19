Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 172 Battalion in Meghalaya, on July 18 seized medicines worth over Rs 3 lakh from the international border of East Jaintia Hills district.

The seized consignment of medicines was being smuggled to Bangladesh from the East Jaintia Hills district.

Acting on specific information, the security personnel held an operation near the India-Bangladesh border following which the medicines were seized.

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Earlier, in a similar operation, Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya detained a Bangladeshi national attempting to smuggle liquor across the border on July 15. The arrest took place in the East Jaintia Hills district, near the India-Bangladesh border.