Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 110 Battalion in Meghalaya arrested two Indian nationals near the Bholaganj bordering area in East Khasi Hills district and sezied medicines worth over Rs 5 lakh.

Acting on specific input, the personnel intercepted a vehicle which was loaded with medicines worth more than Rs 5 lakh.

The BSF informed that the medicines were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.



Further details are awaited as investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, on July 31, Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 193 Battalion in Meghalaya, intercepted and seized 19 wooden boats in the Jadukata river near Ghumaghat.

As per a statement by the BSF, the boats belonged to Bangladeshi smugglers who were attempting to cross into the Indian territory to collect stone boulders and sand.

The boats were taken into custody and handed over to the Customs office in Dangar.