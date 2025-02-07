The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya’s 172nd Battalion distributed sports equipment and essential supplies to villagers along the Indo-Bangladesh border as part of its community outreach efforts. The initiative, conducted under the Civic Action Programme, benefited over 300 villagers from Kuliang, Borsara, Laijouri, Baskona, Huroi, and Hangaria in East Jaintia Hills.

Held at Borsara Playground, the programme aimed to support students and residents with items such as footballs, volleyballs, cricket kits, nets, inverters, batteries, and solar street lights, valued at over ₹3.5 lakh. Addressing the gathering, 2IC Rajesh Kumar Karwasara reiterated the BSF’s commitment to the welfare of border communities.

Meanwhile, BSF Meghalaya thwarted an illegal border crossing attempt, leading to the apprehension of six Bangladeshi nationals in East Jaintia Hills. Acting on intelligence inputs, personnel from the 172nd Battalion detected suspicious movements and launched a search operation.

The individuals, who had worked as domestic helpers in Bangalore, were intercepted while attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorised routes. Following standard protocol, the BSF handed them over to local authorities for further legal proceedings.