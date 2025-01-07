BSF personnel seized contraband worth Rs 34 lakh during a successful operation near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on January 6. The seized items included essential commodities and consumer goods.

Acting on intelligence inputs, border security forces intercepted the smuggling attempt, recovering significant quantities of sugar, garlic, blankets, liquor, cosmetics, and medicines. The operation highlights ongoing challenges in curbing cross-border smuggling activities in India's northeastern region.

Earlier on January 5, BSF troops intercepted smuggled goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border.

The seizure included garlic, cattle, sugar, and an Alto car used for transportation. One Indian national was apprehended during the operation.

A separate operation led to the recovery of a huge contraband of items, including zeera, which was being transported in four mini trucks in the East Khasi Hills district.

The Border Security Force has intensified patrolling in vulnerable areas along the international border. This latest seizure follows several similar operations in recent months, indicating persistent smuggling activities in the region.