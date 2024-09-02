Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya thwarted cattle smuggling attempt at the international border of West Jaintia Hills district, on September 1.

Aiming to curb cattle smuggling along the international borders, the security forces of the 4th Batallion rescued 23 cattle which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Acting on sepcific input, the personnel thwarted the smuggling attempt following which an investigation was launched.

In a similar incident, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya thwarted cattle smuggling attempt at the Indo-Bangladesh border, on August 15.

During the operation, the party successfully rescued 13 cattle hidden in a jungle area, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.