The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, on October 13 rescued 27 cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh from the Meghalaya's international border.

Acting on specific input, the 4th Battalion of the BSF launched an operation and successfully rescued the cattle thwarting another smuggling attempt.

The BSF personnel have remained vigilant in its efforts to curb cattle smuggling, particularly along the international border.

Earlier this week, a Bangladeshi man was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops while attempting to illegally enter India on October 10. The incident occurred near the international border in West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 100th Battalion BSF Meghalaya intercepted the individual as he tried to cross into Indian territory. The man was identified as Md Rabibul Islam Robin, a resident of Sherpur district in Bangladesh.