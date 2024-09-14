Meghalaya BSF personnel on September 13 prevented a cattle smuggling operation by rescuing 64 cattle from the India-Bangladesh border in the West Jaintia Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 4th Battalion of the BSF conducted a special operation near the border, locating the cattle hidden in a jungle area before they could be smuggled into Bangladesh. The cattle were handed over to local police for further action.

In a separate operation, BSF troops seized 12,000 kg of sugar from three Bolero pickups near the East Khasi Hills border, also intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Since January 2024, Meghalaya BSF has intercepted over 800 cattle and 2,310 tons of sugar from various border areas of the state.