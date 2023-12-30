The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya demonstrated their vigilance and commitment to border security by successfully intercepting a cattle smuggling operation along the international border with Bangladesh.

This incident was captured on video and shared by Shillong BSF, showcasing the armed BSF personnel amidst the rescued cattle that were destined for illegal transport into Bangladesh.

Acting on specific information, the Seema Praharis of BSF Meghalaya successfully rescued 47 buffaloes in different operations, that were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border of Meghalaya.

The BSF's actions reflect their dedication to their roles, which include guarding the border, preventing trans-border crimes, unauthorized entries or exits, smuggling, and other illegal activities, as well as collecting intelligence related to cross-border dynamics.



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The BSF is India's principal border guarding force, responsible for securing the country's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Cattle smuggling from India to Bangladesh is a lucrative illegal trade due to the high demand for cattle in Bangladeshi slaughterhouses, which cannot source enough cows domestically. Smugglers can make significant profits, especially during festivals when prices can soar.

Despite the risks involved, including transportation costs and bribes, the trade persists, with over 2 million Indian cattle reportedly smuggled annually, primarily through West Bengal.

The recent efforts of the BSF in Meghalaya are part of a broader initiative to combat this issue. The force has increased patrolling and is working to sensitize local communities to assist in identifying and reporting cattle smuggling activities. These measures aim to reduce the prevalence of such smuggling attempts to zero.

The successful thwarting of the smuggling attempt on December 30th is a testament to the BSF's ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal activities along the India-Bangladesh border. Their actions not only prevent economic loss but also uphold the law and contribute to the stability and security of the region.