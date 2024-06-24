The 100th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the Meghalaya Frontier successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle cattle across the India-Bangladesh border on June 23.

The operation resulted in the rescue of 16 cattle in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops conducted a targeted operation in the border area. The vigilant action prevented the illegal transportation of the animals into Bangladesh, a recurring issue in the region.