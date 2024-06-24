Meghalaya BSF thwarts cattle smuggling attempt in South Garo Hills district
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a cattle smuggling operation in South Garo Hills district, Meghalaya. The operation led to the rescue of 16 cattle and prevented their illegal transportation into Bangladesh.
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Meghalaya BSF thwarts cattle smuggling attempt in South Garo Hills district
The 100th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the Meghalaya Frontier successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle cattle across the India-Bangladesh border on June 23.
The operation resulted in the rescue of 16 cattle in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops conducted a targeted operation in the border area. The vigilant action prevented the illegal transportation of the animals into Bangladesh, a recurring issue in the region.
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