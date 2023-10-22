Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempts by miscreants and rescued 93 cattle heads from the international border of Meghalaya.

As per sources, the cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

The BSF have initiated several steps to prevent cattle smuggling Indo-Bangladesh border and have successfully several smuggling bids and rescued cattle heads from smugglers.

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