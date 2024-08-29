Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Meghalaya successfully foiled a smuggling attempt on the India-Bangladesh border, seizing eyewear worth Rs 10 lakhs.

The operation, carried out by the 193 Battalion, took place in the East Khasi Hills district on August 28.

Alert troops spotted suspicious activity along the international border as smugglers attempted to move the contraband into Bangladesh. When challenged, the miscreants fled the scene, taking advantage of the rugged terrain and darkness.

Following standard procedure, the confiscated items were handed over to the customs office for further investigation and legal action.