Meghalaya's 2025 budget session will run from February 28 to March 13, Speaker Thomas A. Sangma announced today, February 6 following a Business Advisory Committee meeting at his Khyndailad office.

The 10-day session will allocate three days for Private Members' Business and seven days for Government Business, accommodating extensive legislative discussions.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma, and legislators Charles Pyngrope and Lakhmen Rymbui attended the planning meeting.

"There should be enough time for everyone to participate," Sangma said, noting the possibility of extending sessions to Fridays if required to ensure comprehensive debate coverage.