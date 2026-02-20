Meghalaya budget session faces postponement after Shillong MP's sudden death

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has suspended its scheduled business for February 20 after the sudden death of Shillong MP Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, with the House set to convene only for an obituary reference before adjourning for the day.

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Friday informed that an emergent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), held with the consent of the government, resolved to suspend the list of business slated for the day in respect of the departed Member of Parliament. Friday had been designated as a Government Business Day, and the government’s approval was formally sought to defer proceedings.

The Speaker said the Assembly will assemble to make an obituary reference in honour of Syngkon, after which the sitting will be adjourned. The presentation of the state Budget and the reply to the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address will be rescheduled following a revision of the session calendar.

The BAC meeting, chaired by the Speaker, was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of the Opposition Mukul M. Sangma, MLAs Charles Pyngrope and Paul Lyngdoh, and Assembly Secretary Malthus S Sangma.

Syngkon collapsed while playing futsal on the outskirts of Shillong on Thursday evening. He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 8.45 pm.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said postponing proceedings, including the Budget presentation, would be “a mark of respect to the departed soul”. Recalling his last meeting with the MP, he said, “I had met Syngkon about two weeks back in Delhi… that was the last meeting and conversation I had with him.”

Describing the death as a “great loss for the state”, the Chief Minister said Syngkon had served the people of Khasi and Jaintia Hills “with humility, vision and a sincere desire to uplift society”. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and supporters.