The budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 16, 2024.

This information was confirmed through a notification issued by Governor Phagu Chauhan, as reported in various news articles dated January 30 and 31, 2024.



The session will take place at the temporary assembly chamber located in Rilbong, Shillong, starting at 10 AM.

The decision to advance the budget session, which typically occurs in March, was made in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Details regarding the session's calendar are yet to be finalized; however, the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly is set to meet to settle the schedule.



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It has been suggested that the session is likely to conclude on March 1, 2024.

This legislative session is particularly significant as it follows the recent elections held on February 27, 2023, where all 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly were elected.

The National People's Party (NPP) remains in power, with Conrad Sangma serving as Chief Minister since March 6, 2018, and Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar as Deputy Chief Ministers since March 7, 2023. Ronnie V. Lyngdoh of the Indian National Congress (INC) assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition on June 8, 2023.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Meghalaya for the fiscal year 2023-24 is projected at Rs 46,600 crore, marking an 11.5% growth over the previous year. The state's expenditure for the same period, excluding debt repayment, is estimated at Rs 21,034 crore, an 8% increase from the revised estimates for 2022-23.

As the budget session approaches, it is anticipated that the assembly will address various issues pertinent to the state's development and governance, reflecting the priorities and concerns of the newly elected government and its constituents.