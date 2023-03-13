On the first day as the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma on March 13 held the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and also inspected the under-construction Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong.

Speaking to reporters, Speaker Sangma informed that the BAC meeting took place on Monday where all the members were present, including Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs - Prestone Tyngsong, Former Home Minister Lakmen Rymbui and from the Opposition side - AITC leader Charles Pyngrope and Umsning MLA Dr Celestine Lyngdoh attended the meeting.

“The BAC has decided to have a full Budget Session starting from 20th till 28th 2023. Government officials need to clear all the pending financial issues since it is the financial year month..we have decided to end the Budget Session on 28th itself”, said the Speaker.

Also Read: Meghalaya and Nagaland CMs meet Amit Shah after taking charge for a new term

On asked if 8 days will be enough for the Budget Session, Sangma said, “actually we have cut down some of the Private Member Bills which we intend to give more time on the next session maybe in the Autumn Session this time we allocated only two days for Private Member Bills”, added the Speaker.

However, the Speaker said that if “necessary” he will extend the time as it is at the discretion of the Speaker.

The Speaker also informed that the election for the post of Deputy Speaker will also be held on the first day of the Budget Session.

On the speaker’s inspection of the under-construction Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang, Speaker Sangma informed that the work progress is satisfactory, except for the Main Chamber in which the dome collapsed on May 22.

The Speaker Informs that 80% of the work has been completed. The main chamber work has not started yet but the left and right-wing have been completed.

“We can’t have the Assembly without the main chamber, a new design of the dome is to be vetted and approved by the two IITs- IIT-Roorkee and Guwahati”, further informed Speaker.