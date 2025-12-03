Meghalaya build 367-run lead over Arunachal to seize advantage in Cooch Behar Trophy

Meghalaya strengthened their position in the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy plate group match after closing day two on 298/5 in their second innings, establishing a dominant 367-run lead over Arunachal Pradesh at the MCA Ground.

Arunachal, resuming on 94/6 in response to Meghalaya’s 205, were bowled out for 136 in the morning session. The hosts secured a 69-run first-innings lead through a disciplined bowling effort that removed the visitors with minimal resistance.

Meghalaya overcame early setbacks in their second innings, including a wicket and a retirement, before a rapid 83-run stand shifted control firmly in their favour. A fluent 94 and a solid supporting knock of 32 powered the recovery. The innings consolidated further through a 131-run partnership for the next wicket, giving the hosts a decisive edge.

A late run-out was the only blemish before stumps, but the substantial lead leaves Meghalaya well placed to push beyond 400 today, setting Arunachal a steep challenge in the remaining sessions.