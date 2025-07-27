Two new frog species from Meghalaya named after Khasi culture

Two new bush frog species have been discovered in Meghalaya, named after iconic elements of Khasi language and tradition. The species — Raorchestes jakoid and Raorchestes jadoh — were described in the latest issue of the Journal of Threatened Taxa, marking a significant addition to India’s amphibian diversity.

‘Jakoid’ is the Khasi word for ‘frog’, while ‘Jadoh’ is a beloved rice-and-meat delicacy central to Khasi cuisine. “Naming the frogs after Khasi words is our way of celebrating the deep ties between indigenous identity and biodiversity,” said lead author Holiness Warjri, a native of Langtor village, where one of the species was discovered.

Raorchestes jakoid was found in Lawbah, East Khasi Hills at 815 metres elevation, and Raorchestes jadoh was discovered in Langtor, Eastern West Khasi Hills, at a height of 1,655 metres. Both species belong to a group of direct-developing frogs and were observed near human habitations — mostly in bushes and low trees — suggesting a level of ecological adaptability, yet also raising concerns over habitat vulnerability.

“Discovering a new species in my village and naming it after our cultural symbol ‘jadoh’ is deeply personal,” Warjri said. “It reflects our bond with the land and is a call for conservation.”

The study was a collaborative effort by Assam Don Bosco University, Help Earth, and Mizoram University. It used morphological data, frog call analysis, and genetic sequencing (16S rRNA) to confirm the frogs' identities as previously undocumented species within the Raorchestes parvulus group.

This discovery adds to the growing list of endemic fauna in Meghalaya — part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot — and emphasizes the need for further research and habitat protection in the state. More than a scientific milestone, the naming of these frogs is being hailed as a symbolic act of cultural recognition, blending language, local pride, and conservation awareness.