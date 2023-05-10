The voter turnout in the Meghalaya assembly by-polls was recorded at 67.76 per cent till 1 pm, informed Election Commission of India.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

As per the state election commission, in the Sohiong constituency, women voters outnumber men, turning up in large numbers to cast their votes.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma criticized the election campaigning of other parties at a public meeting in Krang for the NPP's candidate, Samlin Malngiang, for the Sohiong seat.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM slams opposition parties for their 'divisive politics' during election campaign in Sohiong

Sangma expressed his disappointment that some leaders from other parties work with the NPP but speak against the party during the election campaigns. He said the NPP believes in "working together" and that he has never spoken against other parties, but it hurts him to hear the language of divisive politics. Sangma urged the people to vote for the NPP, emphasizing that casting a vote for other parties would be a lost vote as the NPP is leading the state.

Sangma highlighted the Western Bypass road project that would go through the constituency and benefit the people by generating employment, developing tourism, and benefitting farmers. He assured the people that the education and health sectors would be a top priority.

Sangma also reminded that it was the NPP-led MDA government's initiative that pushed the opening of mining in the state.