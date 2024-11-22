The counting of votes for the bye-election to the 56-Gambegre (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya is scheduled for November 23.

The counting will take place at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in West Garo Hills, Tura.

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place to ensure a smooth counting process. A total of 14 counting tables have been arranged to facilitate four rounds of counting.



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In terms of personnel, 28 individuals have been appointed for the counting process, with one counting supervisor and one counting assistant assigned to each table. Additionally, there is a reserve of four extra pairs to handle any contingencies.

The counting of postal ballots is set to commence at 8:00 AM, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 AM.

The voter turnout for the election, held on 13th November 2014, was recorded at 30,086. Of these, 15,237 were male voters, and 14,849 were female voters.