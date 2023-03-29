The Election Commission on March 29 announced the dates for the by-elections in the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies including Meghalaya, Punjab, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

The by-polls will be for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab and Assembly constituencies of Jharsuguda in Odisha; Chhanbey and Suar in Uttar Pradesh; and Sohiong in Meghalaya will be held on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference today.

The results for the same will be declared on May 13, he further said.

Also Read: Meghalaya government mulls for joint venture to run Mawmluh Cherra Cements in PPP mode

Notably, the polling and counting dates of by-polls coincide with those of the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The EC had earlier today fixed May 10 as the polling date for Karnataka Assembly Elections.

According to figures shared by the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, a total of 5.21 crore voters would exercise their franchise.

Almost 58,000 voting booths will be put up across the state, according to Kumar.

"There are 224 Assembly constituencies, including 36 designated for SCs and 15 reserved for STs. The overall electorate in the state is 5,21,73,579 crores, with men constituting 2.62 crores and females constituting 2.59 crores. The total number of electors above the age of 80 is 12.15 lakh. It is a 32% increase over 2018. It also contains 16,976 proud 100-year-old voters. The number of people with disabilities (PWDs) has risen to 5.55 million. This is an almost 150 per cent rise "CEC said.