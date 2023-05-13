United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah wins the Sohiong constituency by a huge margin.

As per the sixth round of counting the UDP candidate was leading with 3321 votes, however, the final numbers suggest that the UDP candidate won by a thumping 3422 votes ( including postal votes ).

The polling for the Sohiong by-election was held on May 10, amid tight security arrangements.

The by-election in Sohiong was necessitated after polls in the constituency were postponed following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh while Assembly elections were held in Meghalaya on February 27.

According to the figures released by the Election Commission Meghalaya registered an impressive polling percentage of over 90.