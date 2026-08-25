Meghalaya: Byrnihat pollution check finds 28 of 37 industries violating norms

Twenty-eight of the 37 industries inspected in Meghalaya's Byrnihat industrial belt over the last two years were found violating pollution-control norms, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on August 25.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma provided the information during the autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in response to a question from legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on measures to control industrial pollution in Byrnihat.

According to the government's response, 37 industries were inspected for compliance with environmental regulations during the last two years, of which 28 were found to be violating pollution-control norms.

The government said industrial activity is one of several major sources contributing to pollution in the Byrnihat area.

A CSIR-NEERI emission inventory and source apportionment study identified industrial activity, road dust, vehicular emissions and residential sources as major contributors. Pollution from the wider regional airshed covering Meghalaya and Assam was also identified as a contributing factor.

Sangma said the government has prohibited the establishment of new Red Category industries in the notified Byrnihat area. Expansion of existing Red and Orange Category industries has also been restricted, while new Orange Category units are required to use cleaner technologies and fuels.

Under the National Clean Air Programme, the government is implementing measures including road improvement and maintenance, green-buffer plantation, expanded ambient air-quality monitoring, mechanised road sweeping and the use of road sprinklers and fog or mist cannons in the EPIP area.

The latest air-quality data presented in the Assembly showed that the average PM10 concentration in Byrnihat fell from 106.2 micrograms per cubic metre in January 2026 to 75.7 in July.

Average PM2.5 concentration also declined during the period, from 52.6 micrograms per cubic metre in January to 38.6 in July.

However, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board does not have air-quality monitoring stations at Upper Jorbeel, Barra Killing and Umdoba, the government said.

Regular monitoring is currently carried out through four manual stations at EPIP, 15th Mile, 17th Mile and Khasi Killing.

The government said legal action is taken against industries that fail to comply with environmental regulations, while measures under the Byrnihat City Action Plan are being implemented to address air pollution in the industrial belt.