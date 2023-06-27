The Meghalaya Cabinet on June 27 approved the amendment of the Meghalaya District Courts Ministerial Service, 2020 which seeks to ensure jobs in the district courts are not transferrable.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Cabinet Minister and Government spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh said with this amendment, district courts will be authorized to omit and delete rule 33 and henceforth, the district selection committee (DSC) rules will also apply in the district courts for jobs and employment and there will be no transfers.



"(The rule) was amended today. We have deleted rule 33 and henceforth, the Meghalaya District Courts Ministerial Service Rules will ensure that jobs are not transferrable," Lyngdoh added.

The minister also informed that the Cabinet has also approved the proposal for enhancement of the financial powers to the DGP, IGP, DIGP, and SP under Schedule IV of the Meghalaya Delegation of Financial Powers Rule, 2006.

"Henceforth, DGP, IGP, DIGP, SP under the Schedule IV of the Rule, 2006 will be enhanced accordingly under different categories," she said.

Further, Lyngdoh also informed that the Cabinet also had a very extensive presentation by the urban department on certain plans and programmes that would be taken into consideration and are now in the pipeline to improve mobility across the state of Meghalaya.

"We will start the new project for the state of Meghalaya. A few things have been proposed and are in the pipeline. That presentation was just familiarizing the cabinet but lots of issues were undertaken. There is going to be a matter of dealing with traffic congestion, a matter dealing with improving water supply and pipe systems in the city of Shillong. There would be proposed skywalks, few proposals for recreation and leisure parks like children's parks - these were some of the things that were exposed to the cabinet for its consideration," she said while adding "However, a second meeting would be held where we would give final details to that plan."

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