The Meghalaya cabinet today gave the nod for the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024. The cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma approved the policy among a slew of other decisions as well.

Taking social media platform X, CM Sarma stated that the policy has been passed as it is expected to create aspects of public transportation.

"Cabinet approved the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024. As mandated by GoI to ensure mobility improves in Shillong, a policy had to be formulated which should include aspects of public transportation, creation of walking and parking spaces, etc," said CM Sangma.

Apart from this the Meghalaya cabinet also approved the the Amendments to the Meghalaya Building Bye Laws 2021 which is expected to ensure safety of buildings in a growing city like Shillong.

"Cabinet also approved the Amendments to the Meghalaya Building Bye Laws 2021 for sustainable urban development in Meghalaya. The Amendments are being put in place in line with provisions of GoI, to ensure safety of buildings, ensure proper utilization of land for smaller land owners, permissible height of buildings, etc," said the Meghalaya CM on X.

CM Sangma further said, "Both the Amendment and Policy have been adopted so the State can avail the Special Assistance on Capital Investment for Urban Areas Scheme."

CM Sangma also stated that Centre has earmarked Rs 15000 crore for the scheme and in that certain guidelines and policies have been necessitated. He further said that the government has put in a proposal of Rs 619 crore for Meghalaya for which they have received approvals for close to Rs 500 crore and it is being expected that another Rs 100 crore would be approved after the amendments and policies are put in place.