The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a 45-year lease of 19.99 acres of land at Mawkhanu in New Shillong to Northeast United FC for setting up a football academy, alongside the purchase of additional land for the expansion of Knowledge City.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the decisions in a post on social media, stating that the proposed football academy would involve an investment of Rs 40–50 crore.

The academy will feature three football grounds, accommodation and other facilities aimed at developing local football talent and preparing young players to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the link between grassroots football and the professional game. The state government is already supporting grassroots development through Mission Football and initiatives for local clubs.

In a separate decision, the Cabinet approved the purchase of an additional 2,81,000 square feet of land at Mawkhanu to facilitate the expansion of Knowledge City.

The land will fill gaps between plots acquired earlier, improving connectivity and enabling more efficient development of the project.

According to Sangma, the additional land will be purchased at Rs 490 per square foot, taking the total cost to Rs 13.78 crore.

The two decisions are aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure and supporting the development of Knowledge City in New Shillong.