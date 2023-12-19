Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on December 19 that the Meghalaya Cabinet has granted approval for the condonation of age for overaged candidates under the Department of Textiles.

Since 2015, the Department of Textiles has seen a hiatus in appointments and examinations. The situation has affected numerous individuals, particularly the passed-out trainees of the Sericulture & Handloom Sector, who have been supported through a stipend by the Government. Despite successfully completing various courses, these candidates have awaited direct appointments, necessitating a thorough assessment process.

Speaking on the matter, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted the need to rectify the recruitment gap that has persisted since 2015. To address this, the Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to conduct examinations, providing an opportunity for candidates who have undergone training in institutes affiliated with the department to apply. Appointments will be made based on a stringent selection process.

However, a unique challenge emerged as 115 out of the 196 passed-out trainees were found to be overaged. Recognizing the special circumstances surrounding this issue, the Cabinet has taken a one-time measure to condone the age for these overaged candidates within the Department of Textiles.

This decision is expected to open doors for qualified individuals who have patiently awaited employment opportunities within the department. The move underscores the government's commitment to addressing long-standing concerns and facilitating the professional growth of its citizens.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed optimism that this measure would not only benefit the overaged candidates but also contribute to the revitalization of the Department of Textiles, ensuring a more robust and inclusive workforce.

