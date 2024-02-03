The Meghalaya cabinet approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy (MTIP), which was originally established in 2018.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, announced the approval during a media address. The amendments were made to align the state policy with changes that have occurred at the national level since the policy's inception.

The MTIP serves as a guiding document for the application and granting of permissions related to the installation of mobile towers within the state. The recent amendments are intended to streamline these processes further and ensure that the state's telecom infrastructure policy is consistent with the national policy set by the Government of India.



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In addition to the MTIP amendment, the cabinet also approved the Meghalaya Forest Subordinate Technical Service Rules, 2024. These rules are significant as they establish service regulations for the Forest Department, which previously did not have such guidelines in place.

The cabinet has also approved a new initiative, the ‘Meghalaya Program for Adolescent Wellbeing Empowerment and Resilience (MPoWER)’.

Under the initiative, the Government has constituted an agency named ‘Human Development Council’ headed by the Chief Minister with the Chief Secretary as Chairman of the Project Steering Committee and the respective DCs as heads of the Executive Committees for implementation of the program.

The cabinet's decision to amend the MTIP reflects Meghalaya's commitment to improving its telecommunications infrastructure, which is crucial for the state's development and integration with national standards. The amendments are expected to facilitate better connectivity and technological advancements in Meghalaya.