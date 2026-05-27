Meghalaya cabinet approves amendment to Forest Authority Act to strengthen forest governance

The Meghalaya Cabinet on May 27 approved an amendment to the Meghalaya Forest Authority Act, 1991 aimed at strengthening coordination between the State Forest Department and the Autonomous District Councils in forest protection and management.

The amendment seeks to improve institutional coordination and enhance the functioning of the Meghalaya Forest Authority for more effective conservation and governance of forest resources across the state.

According to the government, the administrative amendment will allow the Authority to utilise funds for its routine operations, including coordination, monitoring and collaborative activities related to forest management.

Officials said the move is expected to improve cooperation between government agencies and Autonomous District Councils, which play a significant role in forest administration in Meghalaya.

Though described as a minor amendment, the government said it is essential for ensuring that the Meghalaya Forest Authority functions efficiently and fulfils its intended mandate in protecting and conserving forest resources.

The decision forms part of the state government's broader efforts to strengthen environmental governance and improve long-term forest conservation mechanisms in Meghalaya.