Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on December 19 on microblogging site X that the state Cabinet has approved the Captain Williamson Sangma State University Amendment Bill (Ordinance), signaling a significant expansion of the university's scope. The amendment aims to incorporate specific UGC norms applicable to the State University, marking a pivotal development in Meghalaya's educational landscape.

Meghalaya's first state university, Captain Williamson Sangma State University, was inaugurated on January 14, 2023, by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The university, named after Meghalaya's first Chief Minister, was initially established as a Technical University, offering limited courses. In response to evolving circumstances and challenges faced in previous years, the Cabinet decided to transform it into a full-fledged state university.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Sangma dedicated the institution to the future of Meghalaya, emphasizing the need for an independent state university. He stated, "Because of different circumstances and challenges we faced during previous years and also to ensure that we have our own state university, the Cabinet has decided that this Technical University should be converted into a full-fledged state university."

Acknowledging concerns raised by the Vice-Chancellor, RD Shira, regarding inadequate infrastructure, Chief Minister Sangma admitted the existing facilities were insufficient. He reassured stakeholders that steps were being taken to create a comprehensive blueprint and master plan to address the university's infrastructure needs.

With the university's expanded status, Meghalaya aims to bypass the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and provide local colleges with the option to affiliate to the State University instead of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Chief Minister Sangma outlined ongoing initiatives, including the sanctioning of a boundary wall and road connectivity to the campus, demonstrating the government's commitment to strengthening the university's foundation. He stated, "More steps will have to be taken to ensure that we strengthen the overall system and the process to make this University, our first State University into one of the better and in the future, the best University of the region."

Assuring the public of the government's ambitious plans for the university, Chief Minister Sangma concluded, "Many other areas of reforms in terms of training and other aspects in terms of policy which were pending for a very long time have been taken up under this government. I feel happy and satisfied to look back at the last 5 years and see the kind of work that has gone into education and see that the overall level of education goes up."