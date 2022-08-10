Meghalaya cabinet approves Khasi-Garo compulsory paper in State Judicial Services
The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules, 2006 and the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015 which will now include Khasi-Garo languages as compulsory papers in the Judicial services exam.
The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules, 2006 and the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015 which will now include Khasi-Garo languages as compulsory papers in the Judicial services exam.
Meghalaya’s cabinet minister James K Sangma said that the amendment came up after there was a full court meeting of the Meghalaya High Court on May 9, which resolved to amend Schedule B of the respective rules.
Meghalaya’s chief minister Conrad Sangma taking to twitter wrote, “Cabinet has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules 2006 & the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules 2015 for the amendment of Schedule B of the respective rules for introduction of one compulsory paper on either Khasi or Garo language.”
Cabinet has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules 2006 & the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules 2015 for the amendment of Schedule B of the respective rules for introduction of one compulsory paper on either Khasi or Garo language@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/uBhQ3hYqA6— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 9, 2022
“For the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015, similar provisions shall be inserted in Schedule B making compulsory for the candidates to have knowledge of either Khasi, Jaintia or Garo language including a compulsory Paper on Khasi & Garo for the written examination,” he further wrote.
For the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015, similar provisions shall be inserted in Schedule B making compulsory for the candidates to have knowledge of either Khasi, Jaintia or Garo language including a compulsory Paper on Khasi & Garo for the written examination— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 9, 2022
Meanwhile, the minister said that the decision was a welcome step considering that the state is also pushing for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.
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