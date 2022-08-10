The Meghalaya cabinet on Tuesday approved the amendment of the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules, 2006 and the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015 which will now include Khasi-Garo languages as compulsory papers in the Judicial services exam.

Meghalaya’s cabinet minister James K Sangma said that the amendment came up after there was a full court meeting of the Meghalaya High Court on May 9, which resolved to amend Schedule B of the respective rules.

Meghalaya’s chief minister Conrad Sangma taking to twitter wrote, “Cabinet has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules 2006 & the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules 2015 for the amendment of Schedule B of the respective rules for introduction of one compulsory paper on either Khasi or Garo language.”

Cabinet has approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Judicial Service Rules 2006 & the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules 2015 for the amendment of Schedule B of the respective rules for introduction of one compulsory paper on either Khasi or Garo language@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/uBhQ3hYqA6 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 9, 2022

“For the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015, similar provisions shall be inserted in Schedule B making compulsory for the candidates to have knowledge of either Khasi, Jaintia or Garo language including a compulsory Paper on Khasi & Garo for the written examination,” he further wrote.

For the Meghalaya Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2015, similar provisions shall be inserted in Schedule B making compulsory for the candidates to have knowledge of either Khasi, Jaintia or Garo language including a compulsory Paper on Khasi & Garo for the written examination — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the minister said that the decision was a welcome step considering that the state is also pushing for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.