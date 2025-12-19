Meghalaya cabinet approves land purchase for state guest house at Greater Noida

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved a proposal for the purchase of land to construct a Meghalaya House at Greater Noida in the National Capital Region (NCR), New Delhi.

The decision comes in view of the rapid development of the Jewar Airport, which is expected to transform Greater Noida into a major economic and connectivity hub in the near future.

Recognising the strategic importance of the area, the state government felt the need to expand its infrastructure to better support students, residents, and officials from Meghalaya who frequently travel to the national capital and other parts of the NCR.

To facilitate this, the Cabinet approved the acquisition of land through a government-to-government transaction. Around 8,000 square metres of land will be purchased at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

The proposed Meghalaya House is expected to provide accommodation and support services for people from the state, while also strengthening Meghalaya’s institutional presence in the NCR.

The move is part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance facilities for its citizens outside the state and prepare for future growth linked to improved regional connectivity.