Meghalaya government has approved the Mid-career course for senior government officials in order to upscale their efficiency of the bureaucracy of the state, said Cabinet Minister, Paul Lyngdoh.

Lyngdoh said this while briefing the press after the cabinet meeting.

''The courses will be sponsored by the government to encourage and incentivise the bureaucracy of the state,'' he added.

The Senior Government officials include - All India Services, Meghalaya Civil Service, Meghalaya Police Service, Forest and Finance Services officers.

The courses include- an MBA for working professionals offered by IIM Shillong, Masters in Public Policies an online course offered by the OP Jindal Global University, C professional certificates programmes and Data Sciences and (Artificial Intelligence) AI offered by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore or University of Merriland (Online Course), PhD programme for working professionals offered by IIM Shillong and part-time PhD for working professionals offered by Jindal Global Law Schools and IITs, an executive fellow in management or PhD in management programmes offered by IIMs.

Lyngdoh also informed that the course fee of around 15 lakhs will be sponsored by the government to government officials with 7 years of service left and the courses will be on a part-time basis without study leaves.

He said that the committee to approve the application of the officials will be headed by Meghalaya Chief Secretary.