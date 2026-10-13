Meghalaya Cabinet approves MSME facilitation ordinance to simplify business clearances

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the promulgation of the Meghalaya Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Ordinance, 2026, in a move aimed at simplifying regulatory procedures and improving the ease of doing business for entrepreneurs across the state.

The proposed ordinance seeks to streamline the process through which micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) obtain the licences, clearances, no-objection certificates (NOCs) and registrations required to establish and operate their businesses. The initiative is intended to make application processing more efficient and reduce unnecessary delays in securing the necessary approvals.

According to the announcement, the measure forms part of the state government’s efforts to reduce procedural hurdles faced by businesses and create a more business-friendly environment for entrepreneurs.

Initially, the facilitation mechanism will cover industries classified under the white category. These industries do not require Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Pollution Control Board.

The initial focus on white-category industries is intended to facilitate eligible enterprises while maintaining the applicable regulatory framework. The announcement states that the initiative will simplify the process of obtaining required approvals without removing the regulatory requirements that continue to apply.

The ordinance is expected to support entrepreneurs by making administrative procedures more straightforward and improving the efficiency of interactions with government departments.

The Cabinet’s approval marks another step in Meghalaya’s efforts to promote MSME development by addressing procedural difficulties associated with establishing and operating businesses. Further details regarding the implementation mechanism, application process and timeline were not specified in the announcement.