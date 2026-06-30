Meghalaya Cabinet approves new promotion posts for Civil Service officers

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the rationalisation of the promotional hierarchy under the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) Rules, 1975, paving the way for improved career progression for state civil service officers.

As part of the decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of four new posts of Special Secretary in Level 22 of the pay scale, providing an additional avenue for promotion for Meghalaya Civil Service officers whose career advancement has often been limited beyond the Head of Department level.

The state government said the move addresses a long-standing demand of the Meghalaya Civil Service Association and is aimed at recognising the contributions of MCS officers while creating greater opportunities for professional growth.

The Cabinet said the reform reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the state civil service by ensuring better career progression and motivating officers to continue delivering efficient public service across Meghalaya.