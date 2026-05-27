Meghalaya cabinet approves official vehicle name board rules to curb VIP culture

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved proposed regulations governing the use of name boards on official government vehicles in a move aimed at promoting uniformity, transparency and curbing VIP culture.

The decision forms part of the state government’s broader efforts to regulate official privileges associated with government vehicles.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had introduced a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the use of sirens, beacon lights and other special privileges on official vehicles to address concerns related to VIP culture.

Building on those reforms, the Transport Department has now identified specific posts and designations authorised to display official name boards on government vehicles.

Under the approved framework, a standardised format for name boards based on official designation will be implemented to ensure uniformity.

The guidelines will primarily apply to officials in government departments, the judiciary, administration and select statutory positions.

The government said the move is intended to bring greater clarity, consistency and discipline in the use of official vehicles across Meghalaya while ensuring that official privileges remain properly regulated.

