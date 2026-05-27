Meghalaya cabinet approves one-time settlement scheme for vehicle tax penalties relief

The Meghalaya Cabinet on May 27 approved the introduction of a One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme providing major relief to transporters and commercial vehicle owners by reducing penalties related to Motor Vehicles Tax, Passenger and Goods Tax, and Fitness Fees.

The decision aims to ease the financial burden on transport operators who have accumulated substantial dues over the years due to pending renewals of motor vehicle taxes, goods and passenger taxes, and vehicle fitness certificates.

The state government noted that while the original fees remained relatively modest, penalties imposed over time had increased significantly, placing severe financial strain on transporters, particularly local vehicle owners dependent on commercial transport for their livelihoods.

Under the approved scheme, the government will provide a 90 per cent exemption on penalties related to pending fitness certificates.

Additionally, transporters will receive an 80 per cent exemption on pending Motor Vehicle Tax and Goods and Passenger Tax penalties.

The Meghalaya government said the initiative recognises the challenges faced by local transport operators and seeks to support them in regularising dues and resuming operations without excessive financial pressure.

The One-Time Settlement scheme will remain in force till August 31, 2026.

The government said the measure is intended to help transporters return to normal financial conditions while also improving long-term compliance with transport regulations.

Authorities have urged transporters and vehicle owners across the state to utilise the settlement window and clear pending liabilities within the stipulated period.