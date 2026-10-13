Meghalaya Cabinet approves regularisation of 26 ad hoc employees

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has announced that the state Cabinet has approved the regularisation of 26 employees who were appointed on an ad hoc basis against sanctioned posts before the December 31 cut-off date.

The decision marks the fifth batch of regularisation undertaken in accordance with the ruling of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The latest approval extends the benefit to 26 additional employees who had been left out of the process earlier.

According to the Chief Minister’s statement, nearly 4,000 employees have benefited from the regularisation process over the past few years. The latest decision is aimed at bringing the remaining eligible employees within the scope of the process, subject to the applicable criteria.

The regularisation exercise has been carried out in batches in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling. With the approval of the latest batch, the Cabinet has extended the process to another group of employees appointed against sanctioned posts before the specified cut-off date.

The announcement highlights the continuation of the state government’s efforts to address the status of eligible ad hoc employees through the established regularisation process. However, further details regarding the departments in which the 26 employees serve, their designations and the timeline for completing the formalities were not specified in the statement.