The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 government, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, held its first cabinet meeting on March 9 to discuss and approve two important agendas.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved the introduction of the Contingency Fund of the Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the upcoming session of the State Assembly. Additionally, the Cabinet decided to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021 by way of a Bill and not by Ordinance in the State Assembly.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Sangma said that the first decision taken was to bring in the contingency fund of Meghalaya Amendment Bill 2023. He also informed that the Budget Session will commence on March 20, and the full budget will be passed during this session.

The Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act 2021 was passed by the previous government, but the MDA government had decided to repeal the Act through an ordinance. However, in the latest cabinet meeting, it was decided to put it in the form of a bill, which will be introduced in the upcoming session of the State Assembly.

In addition to the decisions taken, the Cabinet has also decided to put up three official spokespersons, namely Hon’ble Ministers Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marcuise Marak, and Paul Lyngdoh.

The MDA 2.0 government came to power in Meghalaya after winning a clear majority in the recently concluded state assembly elections. The newly formed government is expected to bring in a slew of changes and reforms in the state's governance, as promised during the election campaign.