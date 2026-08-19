Meghalaya Cabinet approves repeal of International Open University Act

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the International Open University (Repeal) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the repeal of an Act passed in 2011 that remained non-functional for over a decade.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the decision followed concerns over the proposed university's name and its compliance with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

According to Sangma, the Act remained inactive until 2022, when some individuals came forward claiming authority through a power of attorney. A subsequent dispute over the matter prompted the government to review the status of the legislation.

The Cabinet found that the name “International Open University” did not conform to UGC norms, which do not permit the combined use of the terms “International” and “Open University” in this manner.

The repeal is intended to prevent potential legal and regulatory complications in the future, Sangma said in a post on X.

The government’s move effectively seeks to close the matter surrounding the 2011 legislation rather than allow an institution operating under a name that does not meet UGC requirements to emerge later.