The Office Memorandum (OM) outlining guidelines for the issuance of income and assets certificates for the state's Economically Weaker Sections (ESW) was approved by the Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday. The OM was issued by the Government of India, according to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, but the State Government had not issued any OMs in response.

"So that was corrected, and today we accepted the OM," the Chief Minister explained. "This is mainly for reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in civil jobs and services in Government of India offices, as well as admission in educational institutions that are Central institutions."

Sangma further stated that this is for individuals who are not covered by existing reservation programmes, such as those for SC/ST and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes.

"As a result, this does not apply to the vast majority of Meghalaya's people. This applies to those who do not qualify for reservation under the existing SC/ST reservation schemes "Sangma continued. Families with yearly incomes of less than Rs 8 lakh would be eligible for EWS certificates, according to the Chief Minister.

Families with five acres or more of agricultural land, even if their yearly income is less than Rs 8 lakh, will not be eligible for this benefit. Residential flats of 1000 square feet or 100 square yards, as well as residential plots of 200 square yards in non-municipal regions, will not be eligible.