The Meghalaya Cabinet has given its approval for the settlement of encroached government land and the determination of land premiums in the scenic town of Tura, located in the West Garo Hills District. This critical move comes in response to the comprehensive report submitted by the District Commissioner (DC), who sought the Cabinet's support in addressing the longstanding issue.

The initial study conducted by the DC highlighted several areas, including Walbakgre, Dakopgre, and regions near the Civil Hospital in Tura, where members of the public have encroached upon government land. Recognizing the historical settlement of individuals in these areas, the government aims to find an amicable solution to regularize the occupancy.

This decision, however, comes with a caveat. The exemption clause ensures that cases requiring government land for expansion or development projects will not be subject to the settlement initiative. The government remains committed to balanced urban development while safeguarding the rights of longstanding residents.

Acknowledging the complexity of the issue, the Cabinet has tasked the District Commissioner with submitting a detailed report, outlining the specific modalities and criteria for the resolution of encroached government land.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Cabinet had granted approval for the condonation of age for overaged candidates under the Department of Textiles.

Since 2015, the Department of Textiles has seen a hiatus in appointments and examinations. The situation has affected numerous individuals, particularly the passed-out trainees of the Sericulture & Handloom Sector, who have been supported through a stipend by the Government. Despite successfully completing various courses, these candidates have awaited direct appointments, necessitating a thorough assessment process.

Earlier, the state Cabinet had approved the Captain Williamson Sangma State University Amendment Bill (Ordinance), signaling a significant expansion of the university's scope. The amendment aims to incorporate specific UGC norms applicable to the State University, marking a pivotal development in Meghalaya's educational landscape.

Meghalaya's first state university, Captain Williamson Sangma State University, was inaugurated on January 14, 2023, by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The university, named after Meghalaya's first Chief Minister, was initially established as a Technical University, offering limited courses. In response to evolving circumstances and challenges faced in previous years, the Cabinet decided to transform it into a full-fledged state university.